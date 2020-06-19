Readers’ Letters: Just plain rudeness

Recently we were out on our daily walk for exercise in Bridge of Don. We were on the pavement and an elderly lady was coming towards us.

We came to a wider point where we could stand in single file to let her pass at a safe distance. However, we all had to stop as this very rude woman came from behind us and barged through!

No thought for any social distancing there!

She was no more than two feet from either of us. We were all taken by surprise and shocked at her behaviour. I hope that she reads this.

TX.