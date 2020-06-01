Readers’ Letters: Johnson worst prime minister

I originally thought Theresa May was the worst prime minister this country has ever had.

Boris Johnson has certainly proved me wrong.

His total incompetence, lack of self awareness, and untrustworthiness makes even Donald Trump appear semi competent.

Any self-respecting prime minister would have demanded Dominic Cummings’ resignation immediately after details of his breaches of protocol became apparent, even more so after Cummings’ excruciating attempt to justify his actions.

What kind of a hold does Cummings have over the prime minister?

I would ask all those who support the union to ask themselves, “Do I really want to remain in a country governed by a cabinet of poodles led by such an incompetent and devious prime minister?”

W. A. Ross, Broomhill Avenue, Aberdeen.