Readers’ Letters: It ain’t over till it’s over, folks!

So Boris and Nicola have set out their road maps to our bright new future, with enough ifs, buts, ands, and caveats to make lawyers very happy.

As there is no such thing as the perfect plan, I think that before we can all say “it’s over”, we should remember Robert Burns’ words: “The best-laid schemes o’ mice an’ men gang aft a-gley”.

With me being a wee bit of a cynic, and many folks already booking their holidays by taking the road maps as “gospel”, I think Murphy’s Law should also be considered.

He was reputed to have stated: “Anything that can go wrong, will go wrong.”

JH, Aberdeen.

Dons players lack a ‘winning mentality’

RE Dons boss Derek McInnes saying some of his players were affected by criticism ahead of a “badly needed win”.

Therein lies the problem, or one of them.

People who have a strong mindset, or a winner’s mentality, do not allow themselves to be affected by negative thinking.

Time after time his teams have folded.

Any supporter wants to see their team at least showing maximum effort out on the field, something which has been sadly lacking for a long time at Pittodrie

We only need to point to the 4-0 drubbing by the mighty Ross County. shameful.

DK.

Gerrard for Liverpool?

Liverpool’s recent abysmal run of form must call into question Jurgen Klopp’s future as head coach at that football club.

As a result, one may well speculate about a successor – with one name prominent.

Steven Gerrard has already made his mark in Scottish and European football. Look no further.

TF.

No masking irony

There is surely more than a little irony that Lord David Frost has been drafted into the Cabinet to take charge of forging a new relationship with the EU.

So the man who negotiated our exit from the EU, ending rule by so-called “unelected bureaucrats”, is now not only an unelected bureaucrat himself but also a member of the Cabinet.

Not elected by anyone in the country, he won’t be accountable in the House of Commons to any of those who have.

This government’s hypocrisy knows no bounds.

Alex Orr