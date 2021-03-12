Readers’ Letters: Is TV on way out as popularity wanes?

One of the more interesting outcomes from the “Interview of the Decade” with Oprah was how few people are watching TV.

The interview clearly won its time slot, but with about 2 million out of 26 million in Australia (7%), 17 million out of 333 million in America (5%) and a high of 11 million out of 67 million in the UK (17%), the ratings really weren’t “huge” or “massive” as reported but simply the best at the time – and probably one of the best for the year. This suggests few people are watching TV at all and there may be more appropriate media to get your message out to the adoring public.

Has TV reached the end of its popularity run as people seem to have deserted it as they have newspapers? TV shows the pictures and the story in their news broadcast, although rarely in detail, whereas newspapers usually rely more on details. Have they all been passed by YouTube, Facebook, Twitter and Instagram? If so, then be prepared for the level of news accuracy where Elvis is still alive, the moon landings were faked, and the election results were not valid.

Please start watching more TV to get the headlines and then newspapers to get the accurate details.

Dennis Fitzgerald.

Rangers fans putting everyone else at risk

Rangers fans in Glasgow showed total disregard to all the people of Scotland with their actions to celebrate their football team winning.

These actions will no doubt see a rise in the spread of the virus, which we are on the way to bringing down, with the help of vaccines now being offered.

These vaccines will not work if the idiots of Glasgow continue to spread the virus by being so selfish to their families, friends and the general population of Scotland.

Don McKay.

Appalling behaviour

I’m sure none of us grudge Steven Gerrard and his Rangers team their SPFL title, where they were by far the best side in this season’s league.

However, I, along with most of Scotland, was absolutely appalled at the utter stupidity of hundreds of fans appearing at Ibrox and George Square on Sunday afternoon and night, many wıthout masks, and many three-parts alcohol.

Given the sacrifices all of us have made, includıng football fans, this season, what utter arrogance, and stupidity, to see these idiots running about without a care in the world.

When, and if, fans are eventually allowed back to stadia, then Rangers should be forced to play behind closed doors for three games, both home and away – and a healthy donation to

NHS Scotland wouldn’t go amiss.

A Lamb.