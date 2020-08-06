Readers’ Letters: Intolerance? It is down to SNP

Having read the letter from Kenny Innes in the August 4 edition (‘Masks no problem), I can’t help but notice, whilst complaining of Frank Gilfeather’s alleged non-stop criticism of Nicola Sturgeon and the SNP, he fails to equally criticise Scott Begbie’s constant non-stop praise for the aforementioned person and her party.

To have both is called a balance, and praise to Aberdeen Journals for printing both contributors’ opinions.

A clear theme has sadly emerged, among many SNP supporters, that any criticism of Nicola Sturgeon and her party should be silenced.

It would appear that while any bashing of Boris Johnson and the UK Government is fair game, any negative, and often factually correct comments, regarding the SNP are off limits.

We currently enjoy a high level of free speech, and that includes the right to difference of opinion.

Hopefully that will remain, despite the SNP’s current attempts to limit it somewhat.

In closing, I’ll jump on Frank’s bandwagon for a moment, and claim a negative of the SNP has been the creation of political intolerance in Scotland.

RD.

Why £50?

It is with anger I see that the Scottish Government are giving people £50 towards cycle services or towards repairs. Anger, because even now fellow walkers have to dodge pavement cyclists.

I use the Lang Stracht area – yes, an area that has a special cycle lane on the road – yet cyclists show no respect to those that have the right to be there. I will bet that this behaviour will be widespread throughout Aberdeen.

Michael North, Lang Stracht, Aberdeen.

Not needed

RE work starting to create new cycle lanes along Aberdeen’s Beach Esplanade.

What a waste of money. There’s more than ample room for cyclists and pedestrians at the beach.

Why doesn’t Aberdeen City Council use the money to repair the loose paving stones and potholes on our pavements and roads?

AW.