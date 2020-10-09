Readers’ Letters: Inside story on new pub rules

Re the latest rulings on hospitality, so pubs will not be allowed to serve alcohol at all inside their premises for 16 days.

They will be allowed to serve alcohol outside only up till the 10pm curfew. This is almost certainly going to badly affect those pubs with limited outside areas and also those which do not serve food.

So it is not a lockdown then is it? It will be for me, as I have no intention of going to my local pub to sit inside drinking fruit juice as the limited outside drinking area will be snapped up pretty quickly and at this time of year, I would probably catch some other ailment sitting outside on a chilly October night.

And does Nicola Sturgeon think that this will not encourage house parties – think again!

George Howie, Rosemount.

New normal

In reply to H Smith’s accusation of my ignorance surrounding this “deadly virus”. Since when did we destroy the global economy producing massive unemployment and hardship on its population with removal of basic human rights and other totalitarian restrictions over a seasonal flu-type virus which has a mortality rate of 0.06% in the UK and 0.013% worldwide?

It seems obvious the objective here is a new “normal” which we are now beginning to endure. Ignorance in your case Mr Smith appears to be bliss.

James Sinclair.

Wee boost

Re Derek McInnes’ hopes international duty with Venezuela can give Ronald Hernandez a “wee boost” to break into the Aberdeen side. He hasn’t put a foot wrong on the pitch, give him game time and let him flourish.

C Stewart.