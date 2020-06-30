Readers’ Letters: Indy would help cure myriad ills

At last there seems to be a light at the end of the tunnel regarding the eradication of Covid-19, and while there have been mistakes, that’s the problem of being part of the UK.

I feel that an independent Scotland would be a far superior way of controlling any future pandemics, and, just as importantly, tackling the social ills of so many.

I also fear a no-deal Brexit seems more likely then ever, and with it the UK seems to be moving more towards an American way of life, which largely leads to a growing gulf in the haves and have-nots, and a selfish attitude towards others who are less fortunate or from a different culture.

At the very least, Boris Johnson and his government could display democracy at its finest by agreeing to another vote on Scottish independence, with a fixed guarantee that if there’s another majority “No” vote then that would lead to at least a 20-year period before the subject can be raised again.

What would the UK Government have to lose?

Andrew Lamb, Fraserburgh.