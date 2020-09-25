Readers’ Letters: Ignore the lies – just mask up

America is leading the world with seven million Covid cases and more than 200,000 deaths, with Donald Trump saying: “It’s going to disappear. One day it’s like a miracle – it will disappear”.

The United Kingdom has 400,000 cases and more than 40,000 deaths while Prime Minister Boris Johnson, a Covid survivor, says, “This has been a disaster”(June 29).

And now it’s serious as pubs have to shut at 10pm. The virus has killed the good and the bad, the brave and the cowards, the believers and the deniers.

That’s the point about a virus. It doesn’t distinguish, it can and will kill anyone. Everyone needs to face the reality of the next year – and with a mask on.

We must also remember the doctors and nurses who have died. Not all heroes ride horses into battle, some just take the subway.

Stick together by keeping apart. Smile even though no one can see it under your mask.

Dennis Fitzgerald.

Lockdown only answer

Re the new restrictions, it’s a waste of time.

If you’re serious about getting it under control again, these measures won’t work. Youths given carte blanche to mob up anywhere they like, no restrictions on travel, pubs still open. Remind me again what changed?

Pathetic and toothless attempt to keep everyone happy. Whenever you try to do that you end up pleasing no one. We need a full lockdown.

J Smith.

Simple logic

Re the restrictions, the logic is pretty simple.

House-to-house transmission is seemingly the highest cause of Covid spread right now.

People’s guards are let down once you can enter other houses.

How many adhere to social distancing when visiting others, or sanitise regularly, or wear a mask? I guess not very many at all.

K Hume.