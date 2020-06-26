Show Links
News / Opinion / Readers' Letters

Readers’ Letters: Ignorance meets with arrogance

by Readers' Letters
26/06/2020, 9:54 am
It is mandatory to wear face masks on public transport
It is mandatory to wear face masks on public transport

What are people thinking of?

The majority of people are definitely not social distancing.

Whether it is in shops, or out walking, running or cycling, most carry on as normal – very few wear face masks and there’s no attempt to stay two metres apart.

If any of these people are infected, they care nothing about infecting others.

I can only assume there are three reasons: 1, they assume the virus cannot affect them; 2, they don’t read or listen to the media when we receive all the information we need to try to beat the virus; 3, they know better than everyone else and are utterly selfish.

The level of ignorance and arrogance is astonishing and alarming.

DC