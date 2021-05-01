Readers’ Letters: Huge duty hole after cars axed

I filled my car with 31.57 litres of petrol at a cost of £39.12. The receipt showed this as £32.60 plus VAT £6.52.

Every litre of fuel attracts 57.95p of duty, so I contributed £18.29. That meant I gave the government £25.71. Motorists contributed £27.57 billion in fuel duty taxes in 2019-20 plus VAT, so where will this come from when petrol/diesel vehicles are banned, under the pretext of climate change and replaced by electric vehicles which only the rich can afford?

Petrol stations should show fuel duty as a separate item and once the motorists see how much they are paying every time they fill up there will be well-merited demonstrations.

Meanwhile, the rest of the world drives 1.2 billion vehicles, China 378 million, so banning the UK’s 40 million will not make one iota of difference to climate change.

Clark Cross

No need for indyref2

RE Nicola Sturgeon warning about court action if Westminster tried to block indyref2, what was wrong with the democratic result of indyref1?

Everyone should be reminded of the SNP’s once-in-a-generation promise. There is no need for indyref2. At this rate, we could reach indyref7 and all of the expenses that are associated with these referendums.

AE.

Capable

On whether Scotland is in a position to become independent, Scotland has a gdp per capita of $37,460, which is more than Italy which has a gdp per capita of $34,997, Spain which has $30,996 and Portugal which is $25,065.

If these countries can function properly with independence, then so can Scotland.

DS.