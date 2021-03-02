Readers’ Letters: Lada is star of city-made film

Many citizens in Aberdeen city have been out with their cameras snapping photos of the latest Tetris-based film Falling Blocks being filmed in Tillydrone Avenue and other areas of the city, pictured.

I’m not sure if this is a compliment or criticism of Aberdeen’s architecture of the 1960s as it was deemed similar to that of Soviet-era Russia.

What is sure is the scene I saw being filmed of an old rusty Lada speeding down a closed Gerrard Street, only to stall as the brakes were heavily applied… some things never change!

Dennis Forbes Grattan.

Home sweet home a much safer option

RE a travel expert saying UK holidaymakers will have “nowhere to go” until more countries ramp up vaccination.

As much as I love my holidays abroad, personally, sitting on a plane packed in like sardines breathing in air that others are coughing and spluttering into does not appeal to me at the moment, or for at least another year.

It’s staycations for me for a while, but everyone makes their own choices.

LC.

Shame on virus pair

As everyone in the country has been trying to do the right thing and stay safe from Covid, we seem to be winning the battle as the north-east of Scotland has done particularly well, probably better than anywhere else in the UK.

Then on Sunday we are told that two people have come back from Brazil through Paris and London to the north-east and spread a new variant of this virus which our vaccines are not good at coping with.

All our good work and sacrifices gone in an instant. Name and shame these idiots.

Doug Smith.

Sad toy story

In an attempt to be politically correct the company that made Mr Potato Head has announced there will now be a gender-neutral Potato Head.

They are doing this to be more inclusive, but removing alternatives is less inclusive, whereas creating a range of gendered toys would illustrate the world has changed since Mr Potato Head arrived in 1952.

Of course, Potato Head could discuss this with the gender-neutral Barbie Dolls.

Dennis Fitzgerald.