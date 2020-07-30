Readers’ Letters: Help keep pets safe from virus

We’ve long known that some animals – including lions, tigers, and the cats that share our homes – can catch coronavirus, so it shouldn’t have come as a surprise that a case has been detected in the UK.

But don’t let the news scare you. Despite over 16 million human cases worldwide, only a handful of cats have tested positive, and there’s no evidence that companion animals can transmit the virus to humans.

There’s no need to treat your furry friends any differently from usual, although a few simple measures will help keep everybody safe.

The animals you live with are members of your household, and social distancing rules apply to them, too. For example, avoid letting your dog run up to strangers in the park.

An infected person who strokes your cat or dog can leave the virus in their fur in the same way they can contaminate a door handle, another human hand, or any other surface.

If you aren’t allowed to shake someone’s hand, that person shouldn’t be stroking your pet either.

If you’re self-isolating with Covid-19 symptoms, don’t just limit your contact with human family members.

Extend that courtesy to your animal companions, too – while still making sure they are properly cared for – to protect them from becoming infected.

Samantha Saunders, BVetMed, PhD, MRCVS, Research Associate, People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals, Society Building, 8 All Saints Street, London.

Heroes in face masks

Today I had to attend ARI for an eye assessment to treat cataracts.

This takes about two to three hours, and I was amazed at how the whole system worked and how smooth and easy it was.

The worst bit of the whole experience was leaving home wearing a face mask, arriving at the hospital and having to wear a mask throughout the examination, and then back home in a taxi still wearing a mask.

I had to wear one for just over three hours.

I feel really sorry for the doctors, nurses, carers, shop workers and all the others compelled to wear masks in the jobs they do.

We hear some people moaning about having to wear a face covering for maybe an hour – let them try wearing one for an entire shift and see how they feel.

I will never complain about it again.

Don McKay, Provost Hogg Court.