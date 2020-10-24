Readers’ Letters: Heed medics, not politicians

When you hear the words Covid, disaster and idiot, who do you think they would refer to – President Donald Trump or Dr Anthony Fauci?

I want my medical advice from a medical expert and as Dr Fauci is the country’s leading immunologist, I would listen to him rather than someone who has already caught the virus, who has been reluctant to wear masks, and who still holds large open events where masks and social distancing seem very distant ideas.

This is a worldwide problem, although America has lived up to its reputation as being a world leader – mostly for its number of cases and deaths.

Listen to the world’s leaders – the medical and scientific ones, not the political ones.

D Fitzgerald.

Baffled by this rule

I do not understand this rule. I cannot visit my sister, I cannot visit my niece, I cannot visit my brother-in-law, I cannot visit my two best friends. That’s a total of five, all from different households, but I can invite them all to the pub and sit and drink all day.

In your house, I agree, you’re in an enclosed space, but only with six people. But in the pub, same thing, six people, but in a confined space, although apart, these other people could carry the virus, sharing the same air and spread it to all the other people in the same environment.

Don McKay, Aberdeen

Daft trips

Quite happy to travel for my flu jab until I read the letter about travelling from Northfield to Torry.

I have to travel from Torry to Northfield. Seems a bit daft.

SM.