Readers’ Letters: ‘Healthier shopping’

I completely agree with Carrie Mitchell’s comment in the EE on June 27

I have thought for a long time that Union Street should be pedestrianised.

When visiting family in France, pedestrianised city centres are lined with shops which are thriving.

We need to bring more life to the city centre, although I realise the infrastructure of Aberdeen may be an issue concerning alternative routes for traffic.

The other benefit is that people will walk more rather than park in shopping centres.

The elderly or physically challenged would have to be considered, but I’m sure they too would benefit from the lack of traffic.

Many will remember walking the length of Union Street while shopping – and we were all the healthier for it.

EC.