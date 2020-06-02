Readers’ Letters: Hands off our NHS

The care sector is exposed as dysfunctional by the Scottish Government advisory group. Now there’s a surprise.
The Thatcher government privatised the care sector.
The Americans moved in and made some handsome profits, but when they had to step up to the mark, where were they?
The president of the USA wants the NHS on the table in any trade talks. Now there’s a worry.
David Bashforth.
