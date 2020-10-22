Readers’ Letters: Half measures mask the point

I am a non-driver and bus passenger so I use the bus to go into town shopping.

As a pensioner I was in lockdown for several months, only venturing out to our local shops.

When I am on the bus I am shocked to see so many people wearing a mask but only covering their mouths, with their noses sticking out above the mask.

In my opinion this defeats the purpose of wearing one. Some people take off the mask completely after paying their fare and walking to a designated seat.

Another thing I noticed when I first went on the buses was all the windows were open, but today all windows on the bus I was on had the windows closed and they were steaming up. I was not happy and glad to get off.

I would hope that First Bus would consider these points and do something about it. I have no problem with passengers coming on to the bus without a face mask as I assume they must have a medical condition that makes this concession for them.

Muriel Jaffrey, Scotstown.

Needled by the jab

My Letter arrived for a flu jab appointment on Wednesday at a venue in Torry on Thursday. I live in Northfield – miles away.

Unsure where Oscar Road is, I punched the postcode into my sat nav to find myself on a merry dance all over Aberdeen. Wrong post code. Arriving late I received my jab and told the nurses. I phoned the telephone number on the letter but it was always engaged. How can we have faith in the NHS if they get something as simple as a flu jab appointment wrong?

T Shirron.

Bitter pill

Westminster had their chance to make the union work. Instead, they decided to give Scotland what for and make an example of it. I guess they took the wrong action and went from better together to bitter together.

MM.