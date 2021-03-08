Readers’ Letters: Green promises must be priority

As the last budget ahead of the UN Climate Change Conference (COP26), a focus on green funding should have been essential; it’s estimated that the UK requires £350 billion to reach our 2050 net-zero target.

However, the promise of green initiatives is not enough – action must be taken.

Last month, the National Audit Office found that emissions from the largest polluting sector, transport, were only 1% lower than in 2011 – and while bus journeys account for 50% of all transport, we’re yet to see the DfT’s National Bus Strategy. This chasm between superficial talking points and limited tangible action will be the difference between success and failure.

Fundamentally, the UK needs to change its behaviour. Initiatives need to make ‘going green’ accessible for everyone, whether that’s through electric vehicles or funding the infrastructure needed to bring clean energy to Britain’s homes.

The UK’s renewable energy generation accounts for 40% of our energy, and despite tough talk, sufficient infrastructure to store these intermittent sources is not yet in place. In order for the UK to truly excel and be seen as a world leader in sustainability, ensuring promises are delivered must be a priority.

James Basden, Founder & Director, Zenobe Energy.

Puzzle over passengers

I find it surprising that there were still 38 people left to trace on the flight from London to Aberdeen on which there were passengers with the Brazilian virus.

There are so many checks made even when taking a domestic flight including passports, I thought tracing passengers would be a simple task.

Does this mean that airline companies do not know the identity of any of their passengers?

Dennis Grattan, Bucksburn.

Cash options

Regarding the budget proposals to find £30m of savings, aye I’m sure there were no other options. Cut the services for the ordinary person and those which keep people safe and keep the city tidy. I’m sure those at the top of the council remain unscathed.

MG.