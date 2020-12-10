Readers’ Letters: Green number plates not fair

The Department for Transport has confirmed eligible vehicles will be allowed to carry a specially-designed green number plate that identifies them as zero-emissions vehicles.

The drivers will get free parking and free entry to low-emission zones and access to priority traffic lanes. This is blatant discrimination worthy of the politburos of communist states.

EV owners get a grant of £3,500, and some councils even provide free electricity and charging points.

Banning the sale of fossil-fuelled cars from 2030 is a futile draconian measure since Britain has 40 million petrol/diesel cars, whereas the world has 7.6 billion. China has 300 million vehicles and its global emissions are 30%.

Taking every UK petrol/diesel car off the roads will not make one iota of difference.

Clark Cross.

Re Derek McInnes praising Curtis Main and Ryan Edmondson.

You know you’re going in the wrong direction when the manager says two strikers who could not score against the SPFL’s worst team “did well”.

Get a grip – doing well as a striker means scoring.

D Douglas.

Watching the news, students want government help because they cannot get out and see their friends and it’s affecting their mental health. Why don’t they study as that is what they are there to do?

When they finish they have Zoom, Messenger, Skype and all the other tools to speak to their friends and family and shortly they will be able to see them. Pensioners have not got this luxury and live in a flat with their TV, maybe a budgie and a book, 24/7. Who is concerned about their mental health?

D Mckay.

