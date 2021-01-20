Readers’ Letters: Give economy a shot in the arm

While I agree all front line and care home workers should be prioritised for the Covid vaccine, am I the only one who thinks we should be vaccinating the other end of the age group?

Surely if we vaccinate all those in employment or who run their own business this would get people back to work and get the economy up and running. It appears that most of these people will be at the end of the queue with the risk of losing more jobs and businesses.

I feel if the government were to do this it would give everyone a lift knowing the economy was being considered, and also help with people’s wellbeing.

I’m also a bit confused as to why GP surgeries are not offering the vaccine. Surely if they were to start helping by vaccinating their patients this would get us through the process more quickly?

BS.

Labour imploding as Tories triumph

What a badly timed letter from WA Ross (Labour need to unfurl the flag, January 16) regarding his joy at the prospect of an independent Scotland led by Labour – God help us all.

Richard Leonard has upped sticks and left Scottish Labour, as did Kezia Dugdale before him.

Both were mediocrity personified, and can I add that despite the hatred for Boris Johnson and his “little Englanders”, they absolutely routed Labour across Britain at our last election.

Even life-long Labour supporters have deserted the party en masse and now vote for the SNP.

Realistically, I now fear that the Labour Party is beginning to implode – not least of all in Scotland.

Andrew Lamb, fraserburgh.

Praise for care home

RE staff at Lethen Park Care Home in Portlethen launching an appeal for a computer console to be donated for residents to use.

The staff are wonderful there, they are obviously just looking to help the residents. You are all doing an amazing job under difficult circumstances.

AG.

Travel error

RE the closing of travel corridors allowing people to enter the UK without self-isolating.

It’s like the gate has been closed after the horse has bolted.

There is no excuse for the way this pandemic has been handled.

We are an island. Look at New Zealand and how they have coped with it.

Here every day is like Groundhog Day.

MS. This should have been implemented back in March last year.

CE.