Readers’ Letters: Funding for restoration

by Readers' Letters
24/06/2020, 4:53 pm
Braemar castle
RE the news that Braemar Castle has been awarded £35,000 from the National Lottery Heritage Fund to ensure plans for restoration can continue, I feel so sorry for this castle.

The group has been trying for years to raise funds to restore it.

A place like this needs a lot of money to bring it back to life. If I ever become rich I will be helping them to do this.

AM.