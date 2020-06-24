Readers’ Letters: Funding for restoration

RE the news that Braemar Castle has been awarded £35,000 from the National Lottery Heritage Fund to ensure plans for restoration can continue, I feel so sorry for this castle.
The group has been trying for years to raise funds to restore it.
A place like this needs a lot of money to bring it back to life. If I ever become rich I will be helping them to do this.
AM.
