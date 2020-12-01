Readers’ Letters: Fuel purge will prove pointless

Research commissioned by Honda, Aston Martin, Bosch and McLaren has shown that the manufacture of electric vehicles generates 63% more carbon dioxide than petrol or diesel models.

This means that some electric cars have to be driven for almost 50,000 miles before they are as “green” as cars powered by fossil fuels. Other research shows similar findings.

Banning the sale of fossil-fuelled cars from 2030 is a futile draconian measure since Britain has 40 million petrol and diesel cars whereas the world has 7.6 billion.

Other countries have neither the intention nor the ability to go all-electric.

China has 300 million vehicles of which two-thirds are cars. Their share of global emissions is 30%, the UK 1.13%, so taking every UK petrol and diesel car off the roads will not make one iota of difference to the planet.

Clark Cross.

Not so bad

Many people in the UK were unhappy about the first lockdown, the subsequent ones and now don’t like the tier system.

My second tour of duty in the Royal Air Force put me in lockdown on my arrival in Berlin during the building of the Berlin Wall – not just me, but the residents in the western area of the city. I had only to endure three years, but the people who had relations in the east had another 16, where they could not visit or see loved ones. There was no Zoom or Messenger to communicate with friends and family. So, all I am saying is, what have we got to moan about?

Don McKay.

Doric plea

Doric must never be lost. It is the first language of Aberdonia and as such it should be treasured and passed down through the generations until the end of time.

Z Stan.