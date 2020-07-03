Readers’ Letters: Freeman behind much virus pain

Writing about the Covid-19 crisis, regular correspondent Andrew Lamb states that “while there have been mistakes, that’s the problem of being part of the UK”.

While the Johnson government’s approach to the pandemic has been lamentable on many fronts, I’d argue that the First Minister has hardly covered herself in glory despite consistently high approval ratings (possibly due to her fronting the vast majority of the Scottish Government’s daily press briefings).

For instance, her government did nothing in response to a Covid-19 outbreak at a Nike conference in Edinburgh in early February (“patient confidentiality” was cited as the reason).

Then there was an ongoing lack of PPE, the recent U-turn (that wasn’t a U-turn) on getting pupils back to schools full-time in August and, most shameful of all, the transfer of vulnerable elderly people from hospital wards to care homes without sufficient testing being done.

Behind many of the Scottish Government’s failures has been Health Secretary Jeane Freeman who, in my opinion, has been out of her depth.

Finally, I’m convinced that the First Minister’s slow and steady response to emerging from the lockdown – possibly too slow for those in the hospitality sector – has only been possible thanks to the Treasury’s support packages, something we couldn’t rely on in the independent Scotland that Mr Lamb desires so much.

Jonathan Mitchell.