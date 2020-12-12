Readers’ Letters: Free to speak about vaccine

I was absolutely shocked and stunned at the opinion of some people suggesting the Covid vaccine should be compulsory.

Everyone has a right to choose, as there is no guarantee how it would work on each individual, nor is there a guarantee it would save you.

You could still catch Covid-19, infect others or die from it.

At the moment we are instructed daily on how to live our lives to protect each other from spreading the virus, and yet some people choose to do their own thing.

The manufacturer of the vaccine, Pfizer, apparently has blanket protection from lawsuits should any side effects or death happen, which is extremely thought-provoking while they make billions!

Freedom of speech and choice we Scots are renowned for and long may it continue.

AK.

Not the end of the story

As an old-school Scottish person, I sadly received a copy of a message with a video attachment sent from a grandchild’s nursery in the heart of Aberdeen: “Due to other religions we have been unable to watch the traditional story of Christmas with the children. Here is the story for you to watch at home with your child.”

Fortunately, I’ve read enough of the book to know how this story ends.

CP.

Asda nice

Regarding Asda being closed on Boxing Day.

Well done Asda! Your staff have worked so hard this year, and dealt with so many frustrated and sometimes even abusive customers when shelves were emptied by individuals who lost their sense in lockdown. They deserve a break with their families at Christmas.

B Strachan.