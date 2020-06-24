Readers’ Letters: Frankly agree about Union Street

May I take this opportunity to congratulate your columnist Frank Gilfeather for his forthright column regarding the pedestrianisation of our granite mile Union Street.

He is correct when he asks why don’t council officers leave well alone.

The attitude of these unelected officials goes back as far as the destruction of the Castlegate and it’s been downhill ever since.

Why the rush? We have been living with the coronavirus since March – or was it that the £1.7m which was dangled in front of the council was too much to refuse? £1.7m for two weekends of work – it defies belief.

Frank is right. The people who will suffer the most from this abomination will be the old and infirm, dropped off probably in Guild Street with a hill to climb to access Union Street up either Market Street or Bridge Street.

It’s disappointing that consultation among residents, businesses and councillors was non-existent, but Aberdeen Inspired, an unelected body, knew for quite some time what would happen.

In conclusion, it is sad that Aberdeen City Council have put this scheme in place, which could potentially result in thousands of retail and hospitality jobs being destroyed in the city.

And where does it leave the city regeneration plan? Probably in tatters.

James Noel, Aberdeen