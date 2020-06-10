Readers’ Letters: Former pupils salute unique teacher

Reading Neil Drysdale’s story about Mr Alan Small brought back great memories of Alan.

In August 1965 Alan became form teacher for a class of 13-year-old boys, including me.

A year later the unruly lads had grown to be well disciplined and more worldly-wise.

Unlike other teachers of that time, Alan was more like a big cousin than a strict man.

We soon warmed to him because of his attitude.

He gave up time on Saturday mornings to run the senior rugby team.

If there was no game, he helped run Saturday morning sports at the school.

His father, Mr Leonard Small, became moderator of the Church of Scotland in 1965.

Alan got his dad to come to Summerhill School and our class got to shake the moderator’s hand.

We had pride for Alan and for our fairly new school.

One of Alan’s traits was to stand by the window of our classroom, which was on the top floor. He would stop teaching and look out the window, and say: ‘you will learn more out there than inside this room’.

Several boys kept in touch with Alan when he moved to the USA.

Some kept in touch with him until his death and we all remember him fondly.

Truly a man ahead of his time.

Thanks, Alan.

Ray Patterson, Charlie Mathers, Davie Forsyth, Mikey North (Aberdeen), Ian Smith (Vancouver), and Ernie Scott (Yorkshire).