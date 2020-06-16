Readers’ Letters: Folly over Union Street

Never have I read such nonsense as in the article by David Walker about businesses backing changes to Union Street.

I read this in disbelief. Where are these restaurants, bars and shops between Bridge Street and Market Street? There is only McDonald’s. No bars and hardly any decent shops to visit.

Most shops are in the shopping centres nowadays. Union Street is a wide street as it is. There is no need to block it off for social distancing.

The back streets will be chaotic like they are at Christmas.

It seems pointless.

Sheila McCombie.