Readers’ Letters: Follow coronavirus rules on the buses

Is it possible to have clearer guidance regarding social distancing when using First Bus transport?

I boarded at a bus stop on Broad Street on Saturday June 6.

Some seats were clearly marked with tape asking patrons to practise social distancing by not using these seats.

Either we have numerous people who can’t read, or who are just plain defiant by sitting in the seats that it asks you not to.

The bus was quite busy with 11 passengers on the lower deck.

Yes, I counted because I was aware there was no room left to social distance.

I got off the bus early because I felt there were too many people on board.

I acknowledge it is difficult for First Bus drivers to monitor, but where is people’s common sense and respect for basic rules?

J Craig.