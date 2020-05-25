Readers’ Letters: Flats view depressing

With reference to Paul Collier’s letter in the EE on May 21 (“Moaners such a pain in the grass”, P14).

How lovely it is to have afternoon tea in the garden then get the mower and cut the lawn, and also able to cut the grass at the local play park to help the council out.

But like me and many other people living in high-rise flats across the city, we don’t have that luxury.

And during this Covid-19 lockdown it’s very difficult, especially when we look out of the window and see uncut grass and discarded litter. It’s very depressing.

Yet because we highlight this matter we are called “moaners”.

Although it’s a good-spirited thing that you are doing, there is a health and safety matter attached to this action.

Colin Bradford, Aberdeen