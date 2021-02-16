Readers’ Letters: Farmers heroes in surreal scene

It was one of those situations that you had to be there to see for yourself – standing on Tillycorthie Farm road at 10.30pm on February 13 the scene was somewhat surreal.

Police Scotland and two farmers in their tractors were battling against the drifting snow and the wind not just to open the B999 but to free the numerous cars trapped on a stretch of road which, even in good conditions, is unpredictable.

The farmers and the many others who became an emergency response service at the weekend gave up their time, machinery and fuel for what in return?

They won’t be getting the recognition of a hand clap that others have so deservedly had in recent times.

But maybe we can all say “thank you” in another way. I have long said that at certain times of the year the country roads belong to the farmers, so later this year when you are stuck behind a tractor and trailer moving grain or a combine harvester moving location, have patience, give them the space they need, they will only hold you up for a short time. Is it really too much to ask?

Not only did these guys clear roads but they possibly saved numerous lives, too, so at harvest time when the farmers are the ones, in some people’s eyes, “causing havoc on the roads”, think back to the winter, and show them the appreciation and respect that they more than earned at the weekend.

I Manson, Udny.

Tough task

I can assure Councillor Owen that home learning is anything but fun for parents. We are not teachers but for about six months over the last year we have been doing their job (unpaid).

Trying to get a P1 to concentrate at home is almost impossible. My S1 son says there is not enough work being set for him and quite often he is finished the set tasks within 15 minutes with nothing to do until next class begins which can be an hour later.

Teacher’s report card would read “Must do better”.

DW.

Aberdeennil

Billy Connolly used to do a joke about a well-known team from Glasgow who so regularly failed to score some non-football people believed their score was actually part of their name. Step forward the 2021 version – Aberdeennil.

Ian Craig.