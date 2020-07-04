Readers’ Letters: Family history

I read the piece by Scott Begbie about the building of the north-east’s answer to the Maginot line with interest because my uncle, Nigel Walker, was an army officer that supervised and organised the installation of the pill boxes and concrete cubic blocks from Angus to Fraserburgh along the coast.

After the war he became Professor of Criminology at Cambridge University and appeared on TV several times speaking about subjects such as how do you decide whether a criminal is mad or bad.

Janet Potter, Kittybrewster