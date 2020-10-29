Readers’ Letters: Everyone must act or lose it all

After watching Sir David Attenborough explaining the devastation that has been done to our planet Gaia I was mortified.

It is almost unbelievable, our leaders must recognise what is happening and do something about it or what future do our children and grandchildren have?

Leaders, governments, banks and the millionaires/billionaires have knowingly contributed to this dreadful disaster, silently creeping up on all of us and, if we do nothing, the future is frightful.

I am almost 80 and cannot perceive the size of the problem, indeed I only know that something must be done and NOW, if we truly care. Do we care?

This pandemic is just the beginning of more to come by the look of things and that alone is frightening.

We need to face the reality for our planet’s future if our planet is to survive.

Rid ourselves of the current financial system which stems from the top, our governments, bankers and all the millionaires/billionaires who have the power to do exactly that.

AK.

Hoops have rivals again

TF (EE letters 23/10) makes a jibe at Stephen Gerrard for post-match remarks after the Rangers old firm win.

He ignores the fact that the Celtic manager himself said after the match that he believed his team were strong enough to get a result. Celtic have a large squad and a cash reserve much greater than any other Scottish team but sometimes, on the day, they come up against a better team.

Maybe the fact that Celtic appear to have genuine competition for the first time in 10 years is what he does not like.

Walter Service, Danestone.

Covid point

RE the new Covid-19 levels.

What’s the point of assigning different areas with different tiers if you can freely move between them?

S Horne.