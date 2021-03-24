Readers’ Letters: Electric shock of car grants

Grants to bribe motorists to switch to electric cars have been cut from £3,000 to £2,500 and the qualifying value limit is now £35,000 cut from £50,000.

Last year this grant scheme was renewed to provide an additional £582 million of funding.

Why should taxpayers fund rich EV owners?

Not content with eye-watering grants, EV owners are calling for free parking and being allowed to drive in bus lanes.

Some councils provide free electricity.

The UK’s emissions are 1.13% and there are 40 million vehicles. China, with 30% of global emissions, has 365 million petrol/diesel vehicles. There are 1.2 billion vehicles in the world and there will be 2 billion by 2035.

Seems unlikely the rich UK EV owner can “save the planet”.

C Cross.

Sick of Sussexes

Re the ongoing reports about Harry and Meghan:

I’m sick to the teeth of seeing these two all over the news, television etc.Get on with your lives.

We don’t need to see or hear about what she said, he said, they said. There’s a lot far worse-off people who need a lot more help than you both will ever need in your lifetimes.

GB.

Test best

Regarding expanding Covid testing of secondary pupils in the north-east:

I have two children at secondary school and both will be getting tested. I have been shielding since this all started and if it takes my children being tested twice a week to keep them and everyone else around them safe, so be it. I and I’m sure everyone else wants to get back to some kind of normal life.

EG.