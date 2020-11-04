Readers’ Letters: Elderly are not following coronavirus rules

I write with regards to GC’s letter: Sick of students acting like brats.

Dear me! When did Victor Meldrew escape from the House of Fun? Okay, we should all try to behave in these austere times, but what GC seems to forget is that you’re only young once.

Besides his complete lack of humour, he was most disparaging towards the student population. Whilst being aware that we are in the midst of a global pandemic and that we really need to rein ourselves in and suffer on regardless, perhaps GC should also look at our aged population, many of whom I witness on public transport maskless.

What about them? I realise they are not leaping about to the latest tunes, but if we are to adhere to our friend’s and the Scottish Government’s draconian rules, surely they should be held accountable if we are to adhere to this new Orwellian/dystopian way of life.

George Scott, Aberdeen.

Appeal for stamps

I am appealing for used postage stamps which help me raise funds which I then donate to the Guide Dogs for the Blind.

Recycling used postage stamps is such an easy way to raise money for the charity and I am always in need of all types of postage stamps, including British, Foreign and Christmas stamps.

If you are able to help I would be grateful if you could cut the stamps from their envelopes (leaving approx 1cm margin around the stamp) and send them to the address below:

Myrna Chave, PO Box 91

Virginia Water, Surrey, GU25 9AR.

Thank you to everyone who has donated in the past, your assistance in helping me to support this very worthy cause is greatly appreciated.

Myrna Chave.

Experts predicted Covid decades ago

Saying 2020 is more than anyone could predict is a little wide of the mark.

Epidemiologists have been predicting 2020 for decades, although not the exact year.

In 2003 GW Bush, the US President at the time, commissioned a report from world-renowned epidemiologists on the effects of a respiratory pandemic. This was shared via the WHO to all countries.

Germany, China and Korea implemented plans based on that report. The UK and the US binned it.

See the difference between countries.

Dave Bashforth

Party’s over

If our government tells us no parties and no gatherings, can someone tell me what those people queuing outside the fancy dress shop in George Street to pick costumes intended to do?

M J Craig.

Hard times

Regarding the Hilton Garden Inn going into liquidation. So sad. So many restaurants, cafes and businesses going, hard times for so many.

T Randall.