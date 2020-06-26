Readers’ Letters: Drastic change needed for Aberdeen

On the theme of upgrading Union Street, having read Frank Gilfeather’s article, and a letter from James Noel, I disagree with both.

As a city, Aberdeen is no longer admired by visitors, as well as the majority of its citizens, so drastic changes are required.

James Noel mentions ACC rushed in and “grabbed” £1.7 million from the Scottish Government’s coffers.

It’s a pity they weren’t as quick to grab the £50 million from Sir Ian Wood for the upgrade of Union Terrace Gardens, and perhaps Union Street wouldn’t be in such a state, as this funding would have definitely kick-started the upgrade of our city centre.

Let’s take the bull by the horns, be brave, and get on with the pedestrianisation of our city centre.

I disagree that it will destroy retail and hospitality, quite the opposite in my opinion.

I would suggest people on foot are more likely to visit local retailers and hospitality venues, thus boosting their turnover.

As far as transport for the old and infirm is concerned, I’m sure this could be overcome in some way. It’s like anything in life – once any changes are in place for a short time folks adjust as necessary.

I do recall a scheme presented by a local architect, which included a tram that would travel constantly up and down Union Street. Let’s get this on the discussion table. This will assist with the travel issues.

Gordon Park