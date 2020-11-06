Readers’ Letters: Drastic action is needed now

Emeritus Professor Hugh Pennington, the country’s top microbiologist, has called for “quarantine hotels” to be set up throughout the UK for anybody who tests positive for coronavirus.

Close contacts would also be required to stay at these hotels.

Years ago, when the country was dealing with tuberculosis, smallpox and other infectious diseases, isolation hospitals – like the City Hospital in Edinburgh – were used to isolate positive cases.

If we do not take some drastic action then coronavirus is going to go on circulating and killing people.

The problem of keeping the virus active is that positive coronavirus cases are not self-isolating after testing and are becoming super-spreaders.

Michael Baird.

9pm, please

Ms Sturgeon and her government have placed Aberdeenshire in Tier 2 which restricts certain activities. But why stop restaurants serving at 8pm?

Extending this to 9pm would allow the restaurant a reasonable chance of two meal sittings. A meal, with restricted guests, can alleviate the demoralising effects of the restrictions.

One proviso I would include is that all guests must give a valid name and address, not just a phone number. This would help stop those who break the rules by nipping into a lower-tier neighbouring region.

JH, Aberdeen.

Madness

Re Sturgeon ruling out an early lockdown and the furlough row. Finally a statement from her I agree with. It would be madness to justify a change of strategy for financial gain alone.

R Ford.