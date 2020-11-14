Readers’ Letters: Dose of reality about Covid vaccine

Hurrah, Hurrah, the wicked witch is dead… or is she? Yes, it appears we have a viable Covid vaccine, but after we’ve stopped cheering, and jumping up and down, let’s look at some issues.

How long does it take to manufacture the 40 million doses the UK has ordered? All quiet on that front.

The flu vaccine is stored in fridges, in single-dose ‘ready to inject’ hypodermic vials. The Covid vaccine must be stored at less than -40C. Not easy, but doable. Believe it needs ‘thawing out’ and is only OK for five hours at room temperature.

Also, where will we store the special freezers, vaccine doses, and the hypodermics?

Vaccination can’t really be done in surgeries, so school halls and the like are being used to keep social distancing. Reports say the NHS will be able to vaccinate one million people a week. If that’s the case it will take 40 weeks to use all the doses ordered.

I know more will be manufactured, but let’s keep it simple. The vaccine needs a booster shot after circa three months. Now we’re down to 20 million doses. After three months 13 million doses have been used. But we now need to start the booster programme, which means 13 million people will be ‘fully immunised’ after six months, and another 13 million have received their first jab. (Only if we can find more nurses to administer the vaccine.) I hope the vaccination rates can be increased, and the figures being bandied about are not similar to the “world-class Test & Trace system” we currently use.

There is some good news though. If the vaccine is licenced, it will be safe with only minor side effects. Also the last age group to be vaccinated has been mooted to be the 18-to-30 club ravers.

JH, Aberdeen.

True picture

I’m sick of Aberdeen City Council saying we should be at level one!

It’s okay for them sitting in council headquarters, but they need to come and see the reality in ARI. It’s not acceptable for them to comment on what is happening until they walk in the shoes of any staff member of NHS Grampian.

Denise.

Banner row

On Remembrance Day Extinction Rebellion activists trampled over tributes at the Cenotaph to erect a Climate Change banner.

This is shocking, but equally shocking is the lack of action by the police for two hours in removing the banner and their failure to arrest those involved.

Why do XR not target the oil and gas rich countries of China, Saudi Arabia, the Islamic Republic of Iran, Russia, Nigeria, Angola, Algeria, Libya, Egypt and others?

C Cross.