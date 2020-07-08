Readers’ Letters: Don’t cut trees to build homes

We are concerned about the trees and habitat on the Meldrum House Estate.

It is proposed to build 39 luxury houses on this estate which will involve the cutting down of 8.34 ha (20.61 acres or equivalent to nearly 12 football pitches) of woodland to make way for these houses. This will include the felling of 229 individually surveyed trees, 85 of which are classified as notable/veteran and many were planted over 200 years ago.

At Hedgerhall on the way to Den Wood, 58% of the trees in this mixed broadleaf woodland will be cut down to build six houses. This will be detrimental to the landscape along this road and destroy the habitat for wildlife such as red squirrels, pipistrel bats, buzzards, owls, known to be residing in this beautiful woodland.

Along the Methlick Road (B9170) 83 trees will be cut down to provide space for six luxury houses and a further 51 trees will be removed near the Meldrum roundabout to make way for five more houses. Over 50% of these trees are classified as notable/veteran and should be protected to preserve the existing landscape. This woodland provides home for many red squirrels.

At a time when global warming is threatening the future of our planet and there is an increasing awareness of loss of bio diversity and wildlife, it would seem totally irresponsible to be building houses on this beautiful woodland. This is the year of the tree. These magnificent trees and important habitat should be saved for this and future generations to enjoy.

It is proposed to initiate a petition to support the preservation of this unique and long established habitat.

Michael Stephenson

City centre shambles

Ref the state of the city centre road closure shambles, I reckon any traders should just close up now. The shops stranded in the centre of the city have no chance of making a profit now.

Aberdeen council have created a shambles and it will only get worse with George Street and Rosemount on the list.

I wonder if this is because the council received a grant of £1.75 million from the Scottish Government for restrictions and they are determined to spend it all without any consultation with public or traders.

J. Clark

Plants at risk

My immediate thoughts when I saw the pictures of the new Union Street “furniture” – lethal when wet or icy, and the risk to those plants… with toilets in short supply.

J.M