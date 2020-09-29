Readers’ Letters: Don’t be a bad loser, Donald

It appears that Donald Trump might not accept the election result.

I’m not complaining about that approach as my life might have been quite different if I hadn’t accepted “There is no position for you next year”, “It’s not you, it’s me”, “Your cancer test result has come back positive” or even “Someone has to come last” but I didn’t have that option, I just had to accept and move on or, in his case maybe, move out.

Like most people following any sport, I have doubted an umpire’s eyesight, character or even honesty, but Trump is going to doubt 100 million people who don’t vote his way.

Whenever I coached school sports teams I always emphasised: “The umpire is right” even if I doubted it as well.

Mature, strong people accept what the results are and move on. No more challenging the system that bought you to power – it doesn’t make mistakes, usually.

Dennis Fitzgerald.

It didn’t have to happen

RE students living in Aberdeen University accommodation reportedly breaking the rules over the weekend.

It was utterly pointless allowing them to go in the first place when all lessons are via computer.

This could have been done at home instead of lots of students signing leases that they can’t get out of and, currently, can’t go home.

I agree they should be abiding by the rules and that is their responsibility to do so, but all this could have been avoided.

EB.

Fix system

RE police encouraging shoplifters to visit food banks to help reduce retail crimes in the city.

Systemic change is required here.

These issues are so much more complex than directing them to a food bank.

SK.