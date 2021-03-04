Readers’ letters: Do more to cut respiratory toll

Good lead letter from Asthma UK and British Lung Foundation Scotland regarding the problem of respiratory disease.

I found it shocking that deaths from respiratory disease have actually increased in Scotland since the formation of the Scottish Parliament.

It’s alarming given the quality of drugs available to treat asthma and COPD combined with the good quality air up here in the north-east – we’re not doing enough to change things.

Still too many Scots smoke, our major cities are utterly overrun with petrol and diesel exhaust-belching vehicles and far too few Scots take any exercise, especially those who have asthma and other chest-related problems.

I would say to the recent members of The Flat Earth Society who wanted the cycle lanes removed at the beach, look at the chronic state of Scotland’s health and get with the green programme, get more people working on being outdoors and getting fit.

I have been asthmatic since childhood and have managed to avoid hospital interventions for almost 20 years due to asthma.

I cycle and will go back to swimming once this lockdown is over, so it can be achieved.

Andrew Lamb, Fraserburgh.

Key worker can’t agree

As a 48-year-old key worker, by virtue of the fact I deliver groceries for a living around Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire, I cannot agree with MC on vaccination priority.

My wife Tracy – who is 46 and both home schools our children and looks after her mother in sheltered housing – should not be left to wait for a vaccination simply because her husband is a key worker and therefore some people think should be priority vaccinated because of the job he happens to do for a living.

Something, regardless of how well-intentioned it is, that delays the vaccination programme is something I cannot support.

I similarly cannot support anything that regards those who support the idea independence supporters like myself are less part of the union than unionists, which I am detecting at the moment.

Peter Ovenstone.