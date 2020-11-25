Readers’ Letters: Diversity and Celebration

The four devolved nations have now found a way to allow Christmas to happen.

We are a diverse country and nothing was considered or done to ease restrictions for other important religious festivals.

I would like to thank those of religions other than Christianity for their gracious acceptance and compliance in the loss of being able to honour their celebrations as normal.

Family gatherings are central to all these occasions, not exclusive to one.

E Hay, Aberdeen.

The ‘nonsense’ of accusing soldiers

Good news to hear that HM Government has allowed funding to support our forces.

Can I also add my support to Australian SAS forces in Afghanistan who have now been charged with alleged war crimes.

We ask these men and women to be trained to the highest standards to serve our people.

They know war is absolute hell. You tell me, what court in this world can charge a man or woman with an illegal kill.

Don’t ask us to defend you if you are going to charge us with murder. I’ve never heard so much nonsense in my life.

The Aussies have been with us since the Boer War.

Andrew Lamb, Fraserburgh.

Xmas reflection

I see nothing wrong in having a quiet Christmas this year for a change, bearing in mind we will still have the turkey and trimmings, the Queen’s Speech and the usual old TV films.

Perhaps it will give us all a chance to reflect on what Christmas is really all about.

Dennis Grattan, Bucksburn.

Wage issue

It has been announced that Chancellor Rishi Sunak is proposing a wage freeze for public workers.

That should not include our frontline workers, namely doctors, nurses, carers, police, fire & rescue, teaching staff and refuse collectors (including recycling centres). Wage freezes should include the MPs and ministers of our four home country parliaments and all town and county councillors. MP’s should pay back their wage increases.

J H, Aberdeen.