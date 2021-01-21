Readers’ Letters: Difficult choices have to be made

RE the NHS’s Michael Dickson saying people see the Covid vaccine as the “way we can all get back to a degree of normality”.

The UK population should all have their first dose by September, inferring a second dose by the end of the year.

If the suspected effectiveness of the vaccine is 12 months, it’ll be just in time to start again. Depressing but realistic.

The only time we will be back to normal is when any government – or we – decide what will be an acceptable level of deaths from this virus. Exactly the same as any other disease or virus.

I’m no genius but, as I said back in March, at some point difficult decisions will have to be made.

I’d hate to be the government in power at the time that will have to announce them.

Gb.

TV keeping spirits up

One thing that has helped get us through lockdown this winter is the superb TV drama series – keeping us going until spring arrives and we, at long last, have some vaccine protection against the dreaded Covid-19.

Many thanks should be extended to the TV companies, technical staff and actors who have prevailed to produce first-class drama series under very difficult circumstances.

Dennis Forbes Grattan, Bucksburn.

Schools out

RE Sturgeon saying schools won’t return until mid-February.

I wish she would just come out and say schools are off until after Easter as, let’s face it, that’s looking the most likely scenario. Then we can all prepare and, if it’s eased earlier, it’s just a bonus.

KPH.