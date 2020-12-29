Readers’ Letters: Devil in detail of trade deal

As always in such matters, the UK-EU Brexit deal will invariably throw up more than a few surprises aside from the usual headlines heralding a British “victory” in negotiations.

The fact that, for example, seed potatoes are not to be included in the deal will be deeply damaging to our rural economy. Scottish seed potato farmers are one of the biggest exporters of potatoes, used in the production of chips and crisps, in the world.

The sector in Scotland accounts for around 80% of UK production and is worth about £122 million annually.

One fifth of these exports go to the EU, amounting to more than 20,000 tonnes a year.

This is clearly a disastrous Brexit outcome for Scottish farmers, and like all other aspects of Brexit, foisted on Scotland against its will.

A terrible negotiating failure on the part of the Tory government, and a devastating blow to an extremely valuable part of Scotland’s farming industry, I am sure it will not be the first damaging impact to be highlighted once the deal is fully analysed.

Alex Orr

Masking reality

Whether you are a Nicola Sturgeon supporter or not, the outrage from some on the first minister momentarily forgetting to wear her face mask makes me really angry.

Who hasn’t forgotten to reapply/put on their face mask at some point? Good for you if you’ve never erred, but I’ve done this at least twice.

Give this woman a break for goodness sake – and anyone else who makes this brief blunder for that matter.

Judi Martin, Maryculter

Stay in, go out?

December 21 was the darkest day in our winter calendar, this happens every year on the planet we live on and we cannot change that, but the darkest day will be the December 25 for hundred of thousands of people.

This was avoidable if the politicians running the country had listened to their clinical advisers for the start.

How can you say to people don’t mix with other people, yet in one instance the government said go out and eat for £10?

Don McKay, Provost Hogg Court, Aberdeen