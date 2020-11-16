Readers’ Letters: Democracy fast disappearing

Those who want to be free of the union always use such derogative language which I’m sure we’ve all got used to hearing from the SNP over past several years.

More and more it appears the SNP take it for granted that they speak for all Scots. The SNP have used their position in the Scottish Government to make sure all Scots know if they want to be acknowledged as a Scot then we have to vote for them in elections. I, as do many others, clearly see that democracy is fast disappearing in Scotland.

I assume they are doing so to prepare us for being dragged back into the EU in the event they ever manage to get their independence.

Meantime, opinion polls do not prove that the majority of Scots are in favour of independence.

I absolutely agree with R Grant (EE, Nov 19) – we should just focus on beating the pandemic.

T Lamb.

We must change the crazy path we are on

Regarding Sir David Attenborough’s program on the loss of biodiversity happening around us.

I was astonished by the way we are destroying our planet.

All the powerful governments and banks complicit in allowing this to happen should be held to account, as it is a massive crime.

Sir David has told us we have destroyed 75% of the rainforests globally and it is accelerating.

This means if you have young children/grandchildren in your family, do not expect them to live to a ripe old age like yourself, as the air quality will not allow that to happen.

It begs the question about the banks and powerful governments who fund these extinction-level events – do they have children?

This is all done for money and profit, which may last for another 20 years.

I realise people do not like to face the truth, as it can be so frightening and real, but we must try to change this crazy path we are on.

Jeff.

Let people decide

RE The Scottish Hospitality Group saying that pubs and restaurants must be allowed to stay open until 10pm.

Totally agree – let them stay open until 10pm indoors – if you don’t want to go out, don’t go out, but let the people decide.

Most if not all places are doing a good job of social distancing/masks when leaving a table.

We need the hospitality industry in our lives.

M Rennie.

Moaning cyclists

RE the cycling charity slamming councillors for their decision to remove bike lanes at the beach.

Cyclists always moan about not enough lanes, then never use them when they are there. Great Northern Road and Auchmill Road are examples.

With the ones at the beach, even to this day cyclists are still using the pavements. Instead of complaining about these lanes being removed, maybe they should be encouraging their fellow cyclists to actually use them.

JC.