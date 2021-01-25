Readers’ Letters: Delivering on value of unity

Although generally on holiday this week, I did two evening shifts – one on Tuesday and the other on Wednesday – where I was travelling between Banchory and Garlogie as Douglas Ross MP was starting his session on Facebook Live.

Regardless of whether you share his views or not, the least people can be is polite and civil.

One of the joys of the job I do is that every day is different and the teamwork together to serve our customers regardless of the job in the department or supermarket.

One day, as a driver, you can be in Aberdeen and other days it can be both Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire. This is why I cannot agree that centralisation of the police or emergency control rooms was a good idea.

I started at Whinhill Gate and finished at King’s Hall off College Bounds.

I was stopped, ahead of schedule, at Riverside of Blairs listening to the Vice-Presidential vow of Kamala Harris.

I was almost at Crathes when President-Elect Biden became President Biden, and the change in tone from President Trump is quite marked and refreshing – although as a Scot in Scotland, it is not my place to interfere in the politics of the USA.

Let us work together. Whether as I do believe in Scottish independence or Douglas Ross MP in the union, it is incumbent on all of us, who let us remember are part of the same union, to get through this pandemic.

Peter Ovenstone.

Still no fan

As I have made clear in the past, I was never a fan of the former leader of the Labour Party in Scotland Richard Leonard. But here comes along one of the hopefuls for his position, Anas Sarwar, who professes his support for the so-called Aberdeen Nine.

His support for this parcel of rogues has only exacerbated my contempt for his party. How can anyone show any form of support for these traitors? Their actions have only served to alienate this former Labour voter.

George Scott, Aberdeen.

Poetic pomp

Like many, I sat in front of the TV watching the Biden inauguration.

This was an event of great pomp and ceremony and the speech by the new American president was, as expected, moving, even though the first youth poet laureate Amanda Gorman nearly stole the show.

Dennis Fitzgerald.