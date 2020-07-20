Readers’ Letters: Cyclists could injure someone

While enjoying a walk along the Beach Promenade yesterday, as I was approaching two oncoming groups of people, I tried to pick a central route to maintain a safe distance between us.

I was immediately hit from behind, without warning, by a speeding cyclist.

After an exchange of words, I proceeded on my way only to be struck on the shoulder by the cyclist as he sped past again.

As I understand, the definition of a promenade is a place for walking, however, this is more frequently being taken over by cyclists, some who feel that they have right of way over walkers, and it is up to walkers to give way to the cyclist.

The current free-for-all system is not conducive to a safe experience.

If cyclists are to be permitted to use the promenade together with walkers, why is there not a designated cycle lane to keep cyclists and walkers apart? Should a speed limit be imposed for cyclists?

Something must be done, as soon as possible, before a young child or elderly person is seriously injured.

Bob M, Bridge of Don.

Fine service

Sad news that British Airways are to retire the whole fleet of 747s.

Millions of people who have gone on long haul flights will look back in wonder at how this aircraft could carry between 400 and 500 passengers weighing between 150 and 200 tons, let alone fly for nine or 10 hours non-stop.

Commercial flights started in 1970. Now in 2020 retirement is due.

Humans work for 50 years and are pensioned off, now 747s join the senior citizens and let the young generation take their place. I as an ex-pilot commend them to their resting place.

Don McKay, Provost Hogg Court.

Pay rise due

Re a poll suggesting increasing numbers of nursing staff are thinking of leaving the profession.

I don’t blame them. Surely with what’s gone on they deserve a large pay increase.

GE.