Readers’ Letters: Cycle lanes at Aberdeen beach a waste of cash

Regarding the month-long road closure at the beach for the cycle lanes to be removed – Aberdeen City Council incompetence at its best.

Not only was the decision to place them there in the first place unnecessary… when hardly anyone was using it as a cycle lane in the first place, most cyclists use the pavement, safely, because of the width of it anyway.

Surely the pavement was wide enough to paint a cycle lane on and fully less expensive or disruptive?

Then no sooner is it installed but (under pressure) they opt to spend tens of thousands (a conservative estimate) removing it again!

They are an absolute embarrassment – wasteful and incompetent in the extreme…Services being cut left, right and centre, and they waste time, manpower and money on this project. Someone should be held accountable for this mess.

D Kilpatrick.

Dons fans fed up

Aberdeen FC were well and truly beaten on Sunday.

Derek McInnes is throwing his toys out of his pram. His tactics were all wrong at Ibrox whether he had a full squad or not.

Aberdeen FC are never going to match the Old Firm financially.

Every game is “AFC will do this or that” to the opposition in the papers but it never happens.

The fans are getting fed up of failed promises. Maybe a change in management is due!

T Shirron, Aberdeen.

Poor show

I find it very sad that the Scottish Government has been reduced to passing a bill in 2020 giving women free period products when they should be tackling the overall poverty increases, with a view to eliminating poverty in Scotland.

Dennis Forbes Grattan, Bucksburn.