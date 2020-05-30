Readers’ Letters: Cummings needs to go

As I see it, the failure of Boris Johnson to sack his special adviser Dominic Cummings sums up everything that is wrong with his administration – the arrogance, the conceit and the sheer incompetence.

By failing to give Cummings his jotters, the third-rate Churchill impersonator who masquerades as PM has lost all moral authority.

He has raised two fingers to millions of people who wanted to see relatives – possibly for the last time – but didn’t want to break the government’s lockdown rules.

If Johnson can’t see the damage this will do to him, his administration and the fight against this dreadful virus then his judgment is clearly impaired.

As Cummings is partial to creating catchy three words slogans like “Get Brexit Done” then I have my own suggestion: “Dominic Must Go.”

Jonathan Mitchell