Readers’ Letters: Covidiots

We can enjoy a slight relaxation in the rules set to contain the spread of coronavirus.
There is a small number of irresponsible people in Scotland who continue to flout the rules in a most selfish manner and the police must issue fixed penalties and issue stern warnings about their reckless attitude.
D Forbes Grattan, Bucksburn.
