Readers’ Letters: Covidiots

02/06/2020, 7:53 pm Updated: 02/06/2020, 7:53 pm
We can enjoy a slight relaxation in the rules set to contain the spread of coronavirus.

There is a small number of irresponsible people in Scotland who continue to flout the rules in a most selfish manner and the police must issue fixed penalties and issue stern warnings about their reckless attitude.

D Forbes Grattan, Bucksburn.