Readers’ Letters: Covidiots crackdown

My blood boils to see the stupid minority of morons breaking all the rules designed to contain this deadly virus and risking causing the deaths of many more from a virus for which there is no vaccine.
This is the very worst of selfish behaviour and the police must be empowered to imprison and/or heavily fine offenders to make them realise the seriousness of their actions.
Dennis Grattan, Bucksburn.
Help support quality local journalism … become a digital subscriber to the Evening Express
For as little as £5.99 a month you can access all of our content, including Premium articles.Subscribe