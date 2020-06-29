Show Links
Readers’ Letters: Covidiots crackdown

by Readers' Letters
29/06/2020, 10:46 am
My blood boils to see the stupid minority of morons breaking all the rules designed to contain this deadly virus and risking causing the deaths of many more from a virus for which there is no vaccine.

This is the very worst of selfish behaviour and the police must be empowered to imprison and/or heavily fine offenders to make them realise the seriousness of their actions.

Dennis Grattan, Bucksburn.

 