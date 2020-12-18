Readers’ Letters: Covid will stay around a while

It appears to me that most of the hype around the Covid-19 vaccines has been misconstrued by the general public, and by politicians in their daily statements.

The vaccine, any vaccine, is not a panacea, and does not give immunity.

The vaccine gives a person’s immune system the ability to recognise the virus, and does not guarantee we will not become infected. If we become infected, then it is likely that it won’t be as severe as without the vaccine.

However, even with a mild infection, we can still infect others.

It may be a bit cynical, but I believe that we will need to live with the virus, with no real “back to normal”, and social distancing and face masks for a fair while yet.

JH, Aberdeen.

In the past

Re Dave Cormack saying Uefa are squeezing out clubs like Aberdeen.

It’s been that way since the early 1990s and it’s going to get worse. Aberdeen don’t have the global brand and partners that Chelsea, Real, the Manchester clubs and Bayern can attract.

Even Celtic and Rangers don’t have access to that kind of funding, so the days of competing on a level playing field – when the Dons won the Cup Winners’ Cup – are long gone, and they’re not coming back.

R McSporran.

Empty units

There were lots of empty spots on Union Street before Covid and it’s only going to get worse.

The Trinity Centre is looking empty and losing Debenhams will be a huge loss. Bon Accord has a fair few empty units too. The Academy is barely more than Costa and Nandos.

D Frazer.